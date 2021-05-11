Adell went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in its 10-9 win over Reno on Monday.

Adell has gotten off to a blazing start to the minor-league season, producing a .273/.333/.773 slash line with three home runs, one stolen base and a 2:8 BB:K in 24 plate appearances. After Adell endured a rough showing in his first taste of the big leagues in 2020, the Angels wanted the 22-year-old to regain some confidence at Triple-A, and that plan appears to be working well so far. Whenever the Angels feel Adell is ready for another look in the majors, he'll have an everyday role in right field waiting for him. The Angels are currently using Taylor Ward at the position, but he's batting just .150 and doesn't project as a regular at the big-league level.