Adell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Texas.

Adell blasted his ninth homer of the month and his 30th of the campaign. After bouncing around in the minor leagues and majors over the past several years, the 26-year-old slugger has bloomed into a dangerous power bat for the Angels and fantasy managers in 2025. Since the start of May, Adell is slashing .245/.312/.528 with 40 extra-base hits, 67 RBI and three stolen bases over his last 378 plate appearances.