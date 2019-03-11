Angels' Jo Adell: Receives unfortunate injury news
Adell has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and a Grade 2 right ankle sprain, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
An MRI confirmed that Adell has a pair of significant injuries that are likely to cost him 10-to-12 weeks on the shelf. Although he wasn't expected to be up with the big-league team anytime soon, he is the Angels' No. 1 prospect and the pair of injuries could have a major impact on his season in the minors, especially considering he likely won't be cleared to play until late May at the earliest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...