Adell has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and a Grade 2 right ankle sprain, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

An MRI confirmed that Adell has a pair of significant injuries that are likely to cost him 10-to-12 weeks on the shelf. Although he wasn't expected to be up with the big-league team anytime soon, he is the Angels' No. 1 prospect and the pair of injuries could have a major impact on his season in the minors, especially considering he likely won't be cleared to play until late May at the earliest.