Adell (oblique) reported to Triple-A Salt Lake last week to continue his rehab program, but he has yet to receive clearance for game action, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. "Where that puts him on a timeline for [a return] this year, I'm not sure," manager Phil Nevin said of Adell. "We'll see how the next few days go for him."

Adell has been on the shelf since July 14 with a left oblique strain, but he resumed baseball activities at the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona in late August and appears set to continue those workouts in Utah. The Angels will presumably reassess Adell over the weekend before determining if he'll be ready to play in rehab games next week for the final six games of Salt Lake's season. If Adell is able to take part in those rehab games without incident, he could then be a realistic option to return from the Angels' 60-day injured list for the final week of the MLB season.