Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels, and he will start in right field and bat fifth Wednesday against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Adell missed a few games in with a knee issue in June for Salt Lake, but he posted a 1.186 OPS since rejoining the lineup and will now receive another chance in the majors. The 23-year-old has appeared in 25 games for the Halos this year and has a .250/.276/.417 slash line with three home runs, 10 RBI and one stolen base.