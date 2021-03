Adell was removed from Saturday's spring game against the White Sox as a precautionary measure, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Adell collided with the outfield wall during the second inning and remained in the field for the rest of the frame. However, he was removed from the game after the inning ended. The Angels didn't provide an injury diagnosis for Adell, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.