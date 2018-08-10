Adell (thumb) is batting second and starting in center field for Double-A Mobile on Friday.

Adell played only two games with the BayBears before jamming his thumb and being held out for the last week. The Angels' top prospect quickly worked his way through Low-A Burlington and High-A Inland Empire this season. slashing .300/.360/.565 with 18 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 82 games between the two levels, earning his promotion to Double-A at the end of July.