Adell went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Adell launched a two-out, two-run homer in his first trip to the plate to bring the Angels back within two runs of Minnesota before adding an RBI single in his next at-bat, giving him a season-high three RBI in the contest. It also marked the outfielder's first three-hit performance of the campaign and he's now tallied multiple hits in three of his last six games. He's now batting .350 in April with three homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored.