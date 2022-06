Adell said after Friday's game that he was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels haven't yet announced the move, but Adell revealed that he will be headed back down. Adell enjoyed more success in his latest stint in the majors, going 7-for-19 with a pair of doubles, but he will need to continue performing with Salt Lake to get another prolonged look in the majors.