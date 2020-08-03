Adell was called up by the Angels on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Adell is one of the top prospects in baseball, though there's no guarantee that he's destined for immediate success at the highest level. He cruised to a .308/.390/.553 slash line in 43 games for Double-A Mobile last season but struggled to a .264/.321/.355 line in 27 games upon promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake. Power is his carrying tool, and he has a decent amount of speed as well, but he struck out at a 32.6 percent clip in his brief Triple-A stint, and those swing-and-miss issues could certainly follow him to the majors.