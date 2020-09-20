site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jo Adell: Sitting again Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Adell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports
Adell's playing time has nosedived over the past week and is on the bench for the fifth time in the past six games. Taylor Ward receives the start in right field for the Halos.
