Angels' Jo Adell: Sitting in Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adell is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.
He is hitting .167 with a 13:3 K:BB in 36 at-bats over his last 10 games. Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin will start in the outfield corners, batting eighth and ninth, respectively.
