Adell is dealing with a little quad tightness, which is why he is not in Thursday's lineup, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said he thinks it will just be a one-game absence for Adell. The top prospect is 2-for-8 with four strikeouts through his first two MLB games. Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin are batting sixth and seventh, respectively, in Adell's absence.