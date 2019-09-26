Adell went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk for Mesa of the Arizona Fall League on Wednesday.

Adell entered the contest having collected only one hit over his first 24 AFL at-bats, so Wednesday's four-hit game was a much needed breakout performance. The Angels' top prospect is honing his skills with Mesa after hitting .289 with 10 homers and 36 RBI between three minor-league levels this season.