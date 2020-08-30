Adell went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 16-3 win over the Mariners.

Eighteen games into his MLB career, Adell finally has the first two home runs, both of which came off a pair of left-handers (Justus Sheffield and Aaron Fletcher). The 21-year-old was held in high esteem for his raw power while climbing through the Angels' farm system, but he's thus far had difficulty translating his skills at the game's top level. A 41.1 percent strikeout rate has been the biggest culprit, saddling Adell with a .191/.247/.307 slash line through his first 73 MLB plate appearances.