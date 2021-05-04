Adell will play for Triple-A Salt Lake when the minor-league season gets underway, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After struggling with a .161/.212/.266 slash line in 132 at-bats at the big-league level last season, the Angels determined Adell would be best off getting more minor-league seasoning before jumping back up to the majors. That opportunity will come at Triple-A, which is no surprise given that the 22-year-old played 27 games at that level in 2019. Adell is likely to spend time with the big club at some point this season.