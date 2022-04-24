Adell will start in left field and will bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Adell initially appeared set to sit against a right-handed starting pitcher (Chris Ellis) for the second day in a row, but he'll draw into the lineup for Brandon Marsh, who was scratched due to a stomach illness. Assuming the lefty-hitting Marsh's ailment proves to be a day-to-day concern, he'll move back into a strong-side platoon role in left field during the upcoming week, while the righty-hitting Adell sees most of his starts against southpaws.