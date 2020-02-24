Adell went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI in the Angels' first spring training contest Sunday.

Adell made a quick impact, driving in fellow prospect Brandon Marsh with an RBI single in the opening frame. He then proceeded to swipe second base, showcasing his skills both at the plate and on the basepaths. The dynamic 20-year-old prospect is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Salt Lake, though it's only a matter of time before he is producing in the big leagues.