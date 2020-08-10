Adell went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Rangers. He also committed a four-base error that allowed a run to score.

It's hard to imagine Adell ever having a worse day on the field, especially considering his immense talent. The rookie not only whiffed all four times he came to the plate, he also allowed a Nick Solak flyball to bounce off his glove and over the outfield wall in the fifth inning for a rare four-base error. Adell's career has gotten off to a slow start -- he has collected only two hits (both singles) while striking out nine times in 15 at-bats -- and he acknowledged Sunday that he hasn't quite adjusted to the demands of the big leagues yet, per Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times. "I think I'm not there yet. I'm ready to get there. I'm on my way to getting there," Adell stated.