Adell went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Astros.

With Mike Trout (back) out, Adell was brought up when Monte Harrison was designated for assignment. Adell immediately made an impact upon his return, providing an insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The outfielder is now slashing .258/.283/.416 with three home runs, 11 RBI, five runs scored and two steals in 26 contests. As long as Trout's out, Adell should have a chance to play regularly in right field, though he'd likely drop into a reserve role once the Angels' outfield is at full health.