Angels' Jo Adell: Tallies three hits in loss

Adell went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Adell tallied three singles, with his knocks in the first and eighth innings each plating a run. It was a much-needed performance for the right fielder, who entered Sunday's game 0-for-13 over his previous four contests. After launching 37 homers last season, the 27-year-old hasn't been able to replicate that power production in 2026, slashing .245/.290/.387 with 11 homers, 47 RBI, 39 runs and three stolen bases through 90 games.