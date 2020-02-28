Angels' Jo Adell: Thriving in Cactus League
Adell is 4-for-12 with a stolen base and two RBI in four spring-training games.
Adell is tied for second on the squad with four base knocks, with Friday's RBI double representing his first extra-base hit of the spring. The Angels' top prospect is expected to begin the season in the minors, but a spot on the Opening Day roster is not out of the question if he continues to impress in Cactus League action.
