Adell is 4-for-12 with a stolen base and two RBI in four spring-training games.

Adell is tied for second on the squad with four base knocks, with Friday's RBI double representing his first extra-base hit of the spring. The Angels' top prospect is expected to begin the season in the minors, but a spot on the Opening Day roster is not out of the question if he continues to impress in Cactus League action.