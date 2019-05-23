Adell (hamstring/ankle) will head to High-A Inland Empire to play in some rehab games before he is sent to Double-A Mobile, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels will elect to ease him into action in the hitter-friendly Cal League, where Adell notched a .290/.345/.546 slash line (135 wRC+) in 57 games last season. Torres did not specify exactly when Adell will report to High-A, but it will presumably be pretty soon.