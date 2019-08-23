Adell will play for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A previous report by Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times suggested that Adell is unlikely to be called up to the big club in September, so a stint in the Arizona Fall League will enable him to make up for the nearly two months he missed as a result of ankle and hamstring injuries suffered during spring training. The Angels' top prospect is hitting .285 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 263 at-bats between three minor league stops this season.