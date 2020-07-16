Adell isn't going to be hurried into a big-league role despite impressing at summer camp, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Adell has impressed with the bat in intrasquad action, but manager Joe Maddon insisted that the team will be cautious about rushing the organization's top prospect. "He has things to work on, quite frankly," Maddon stated. "Don't be deceived by a couple well-struck balls in a spring training game, whether it's here now or in an actual spring that we just went through. He's making progress. He is a major-league player in the making. But don't try to rush a young man like this. You want to make sure that when you do pull the switch and put him out there that he's absolutely ready for it, that he stays here and he continues to progress." Maddon didn't give a clear answer when asked if Adell would be included on the team's initial 30-man roster, but given the manager's comments, it appears likely Adell will begin the season as part of the satellite squad.