Adell spent time quieting his swing over the winter in hopes of hitting more line drives up the middle, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Adell clearly needed to work on something following his disastrous debut last year in which he hit just .161/.212/.266 in 38 games. He's still just 21 years old, so writing him off at this stage would be incredibly premature, but the gap between what he was and what he's projected to be one day is uncomfortably large. Quieting his swing makes a lot of sense, as his 41.7 percent strikeout rate stands out as one of the worst features of his statline, though it comes with the risk of taking a bit of pop out of his bat. Adell is expected to open the season in the minors, so he'll likely get the chance to demonstrate how effective his adjustments have been before he returns to the big leagues.