Hudson was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.

He was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Kevan Smith, who was claimed off waivers from the White Sox in a corresponding move. Hudson had his contract selected from the minors in September and went 2-for-12 with a double and one RBI during his first taste of the big leagues. He will now take a spin through waivers to determine if he will remain in the Angels' organization.

Our Latest Stories