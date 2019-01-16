Angels' John Curtiss: Acquired by Angels
Curtiss was traded from the Twins to the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league infielder Daniel Ozoria.
Curtiss was cast off the Twins' 40-man roster on Monday after Minnesota signed Blake Parker. The righty has thrown 15 major-league innings over the last two innings, allowing 12 runs, though his 2.77 ERA in 55.1 frames at the Triple-A level last season gives at least some reason for optimism. He'll be competing for one of the final bullpen spots in Los Angeles. Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
