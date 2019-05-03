Angels' John Curtiss: Clears waivers
Curtiss cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.
No team was particularly interested in a 26-year-old with just 17.1 major-league innings under his belt and a 6.75 career ERA. He could be back with the Angels at some point this season, but the fact that he's no longer on the 40-man roster makes that less likely.
