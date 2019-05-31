Curtiss had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Friday's game against the Mariners, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Curtiss was designated for assignment by the Angels at the end of April, though he was eventually ourighted to Triple-A after failing to draw interest while on the waiver wire. He owns a 5.91 ERA with 29 strikeouts across 21.1 innings this season with the Bees.