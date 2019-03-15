Angels' John Curtiss: Optioned to Triple-A
Curtiss was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Curtiss has just 15 big-league innings under his belt, so his chances of breaking camp with the team were likely always slim. The 25-year-old posted a 2.77 ERA for Triple-A Rochester in the Twins' system last year, though he'll need to cut down on his 12.9 percent walk rate if he's to make a significant impact at the highest level.
