John Curtiss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerreports.

Curtiss was recalled in a corresponding move that sent Jaime Barria to Triple-A. He's already pitched briefly at the major-league level this season, logging 2.1 innings and striking out one while allowing one earned run. He figures to add depth to the bullpen, but likely won't factor much into high-leverage situations.

More News
Our Latest Stories