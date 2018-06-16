Lamb is scheduled to start Saturday for the Angels, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Expect a roster move to be made following Friday night's contest with the Athletics. Lamb owns a 3.44 ERA with 54 strikeouts over 49.2 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake and has been a strikeout machine throughout his minor league career. Given the myriad of injuries in the Angels starting rotation, this might well be Lamb's best chance to prove he belongs in the majors.