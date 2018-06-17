Lamb didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out five.

Lamb served up solo homers to Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien, but otherwise it was a solid 2018 big-league debut for the southpaw. He actually left the game in position to win before Noe Ramirez allowed the A's to score three runs and take the lead in the sixth inning. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Lamb should be afforded at least one more turn in the rotation as the Angels try to make do with multiple starters on the disabled list. The 27-year-old would likely face the Blue Jays at home if he's given another start.