Angels' John Lamb: Tosses five strong innings in season debut
Lamb didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out five.
Lamb served up solo homers to Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien, but otherwise it was a solid 2018 big-league debut for the southpaw. He actually left the game in position to win before Noe Ramirez allowed the A's to score three runs and take the lead in the sixth inning. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Lamb should be afforded at least one more turn in the rotation as the Angels try to make do with multiple starters on the disabled list. The 27-year-old would likely face the Blue Jays at home if he's given another start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...