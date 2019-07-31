Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Back from injury

Lucroy (nose) was activated from the injured list Wednesday.

Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose during a collision with Jake Marisnick at the plate back in early July. He was given a three-week timeline following a procedure on his nose on July 14 but will wind up returning a few days ahead of that timeline. His return pushes Kevan Smith (toe) back to the bench, with Dustin Garneau getting designated for assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories