Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Belts seventh homer

Lucroy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rangers.

Lucroy launched a 414-foot homer off Drew Smyly to lead off the second inning and tie the score, 1-1, but the ultimately the Angels fell to the Rangers, 4-3. Despite regular rest days, Lucroy continues to produce at the dish. The long ball marks his seventh of the season and raises his line to .273/.340/.460 with 22 RBI and 22 runs scored through 41 games.

