Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Benched in second straight
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Lucroy also received Saturday off, so his absence from the lineup for a second straight day comes as a surprise. The Angels haven't indicated that Lucroy is dealing with an injury, so manager Brad Ausmus may have just wanted to give the veteran backstop a breather amid his June swoon. Dustin Garneau gets the nod at catcher while Lucroy closes out June with a .172/.275/.172 batting line.
