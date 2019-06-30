Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Benched in second straight

Lucroy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Lucroy also received Saturday off, so his absence from the lineup for a second straight day comes as a surprise. The Angels haven't indicated that Lucroy is dealing with an injury, so manager Brad Ausmus may have just wanted to give the veteran backstop a breather amid his June swoon. Dustin Garneau gets the nod at catcher while Lucroy closes out June with a .172/.275/.172 batting line.