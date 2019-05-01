Lucroy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The catcher continues to handle the bulk of the work behind the plate for the Angels, but he's not making a big impact with his bat. Lucroy is slashing only .256/.312/.349 through 26 games with two homers and 11 RBI.

