Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Comes up big versus former team
Lucroy went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored Tuesday in the Angels' 11-8 win over the Brewers.
After going hitless in three consecutive starts, Lucroy's bat has heated up over the past three contests. He's notched five hits in 10 at-bats over that span, with Tuesday's performance marking his best of the season. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, nearly all of Lucroy's offensive production has come with almost no power. Only one of his 11 hits this season have gone for extra bases.
