Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: DFA'd by Angels
Lucroy was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.
Lucroy was activated off the injured list Wednesday but lasted only one game before being jettisoned from the 40-man roster. It seems possible the Angels attempted to find trade partners at the deadline but were unable to reach deal, so they opted to DFA the veteran backstop. The 33-year-old had a .242/.310/.371 slash line with seven home runs in 74 games. Lucroy is a prime candidate to be released since he can refuse an outright assignment to Triple-A and can no longer be traded.
