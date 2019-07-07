Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Exits following scary collision
Lucroy left Sunday's game against the Astros after a collision at home place, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Jake Marisnick ran full speed into Lucroy during a play at the plate, though both players were eventually able to get to their feet. Lucroy was spotted holding a towel to his face as he was carted off the field, per Bollinger. The extent of the backstop's injury remains to be seen, but he'll be considered day-to-day until further notice. Fortunately, the Angels don't play again until Friday against the Mariners, so he'll have some time to recover.
