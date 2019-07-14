Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Facing three-week absence

Lucroy (concussion) will undergo a non-invasive procedure Tuesday to address a fracture nose, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Manager Brad Ausmus said he expects Lucroy to require approximately three weeks of recovery time following the procedure before returning from the 10-day injured list.

According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Lucroy will don a cast on his nose post-surgery for around 3-to-7 days before having it removed. Once that happens, Lucroy, who is also recovering from a concussion, will gradually ease back into baseball activities, with his ability to catch a nine-inning rehab or simulated game likely marking the final step of his recovery process. While Lucroy is on the shelf through at least early-to-mid-August, Dustin Garneau and Kevan Smith should share time behind the plate.