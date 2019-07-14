Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Facing three-week absence
Lucroy (concussion) will undergo a non-invasive procedure Tuesday to address a fracture nose, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Manager Brad Ausmus said he expects Lucroy to require approximately three weeks of recovery time following the procedure before returning from the 10-day injured list.
According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Lucroy will don a cast on his nose post-surgery for around 3-to-7 days before having it removed. Once that happens, Lucroy, who is also recovering from a concussion, will gradually ease back into baseball activities, with his ability to catch a nine-inning rehab or simulated game likely marking the final step of his recovery process. While Lucroy is on the shelf through at least early-to-mid-August, Dustin Garneau and Kevan Smith should share time behind the plate.
More News
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Lands on concussion IL•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Suffers concussion and broken nose•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Headed for CT scan•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Exits following scary collision•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting Saturday•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.