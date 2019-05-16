Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk during an 8-7 loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

After a couple days off, Lucroy has gone 3-for-7 in the last two games. Despite regularly missing games to rest, Lucroy does have five home runs since April 30. He's batting .269 with six bombs, 19 RBI and 19 runs in 119 at-bats this season.