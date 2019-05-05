Lucroy went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's 10-4 loss to Houston.

Lucroy took Astros starter Justin Verlander deep twice Sunday, but the rest of his offense couldn't manage much more. The 32-year-old has four homers on the season, all coming since April 22. He's already matched his four-homer total from 2018 in over 300 fewer at-bats.