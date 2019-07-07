Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Headed for CT scan
Lucroy is being taken to a local hospital for a CT scan following a collision at the plate Sunday against Houston.
Lucroy was involved in a collision during Sunday's clash and was carted off the field after getting to his feet. He's headed for a CT scan and will then be evaluated for a concussion and a fractured nose.
