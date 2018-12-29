Lucroy agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million contract with the Angels on Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lucroy spent the 2018 campaign with Oakland, slashing .241/.291/.325 with four home runs and 51 RBI over 126 games. He figures to slot in as the starting catcher after the Angels parted ways with Francisco Arcia and traded Martin Maldonado to the Astros midseason. Kevan Smith and Jose Briceno could also battle for playing time behind the dish.

