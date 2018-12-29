Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Inks deal with Angels
Lucroy agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million contract with the Angels on Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lucroy spent the 2018 campaign with Oakland, slashing .241/.291/.325 with four home runs and 51 RBI over 126 games. He figures to slot in as the starting catcher after the Angels parted ways with Francisco Arcia and traded Martin Maldonado to the Astros midseason. Kevan Smith and Jose Briceno could also battle for playing time behind the dish.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Grabs breather•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Goes deep Monday against Mariners•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Multi-hit night in win•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Heads to bench•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Held out Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst