Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Lands on concussion IL

Lucroy (concussion/broken nose) was transferred to the 7-day injured list Friday.

This move was a formality, as Lucroy had already been diagnosed with a concussion. It is the third concussion he has sustained in his career, but he says it is not the worst concussion he has had. Dustin Garneau and Kevin Smith will split the catching duties while Lucroy is out.

More News
Our Latest Stories