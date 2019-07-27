Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Rehab pushed to Saturday

Lucroy (nose) won't begin his rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire until Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lucroy was scheduled to embark on a rehab stint Friday night, but he'll have to wait until Saturday to see any minor-league action. He's expected to see the field Saturday and Monday with the 66ers before likely advancing to a higher level of competition.

