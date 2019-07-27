Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Rehab pushed to Saturday
Lucroy (nose) won't begin his rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire until Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Lucroy was scheduled to embark on a rehab stint Friday night, but he'll have to wait until Saturday to see any minor-league action. He's expected to see the field Saturday and Monday with the 66ers before likely advancing to a higher level of competition.
More News
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Rehab stint on tap•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Facing three-week absence•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Lands on concussion IL•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Suffers concussion and broken nose•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Headed for CT scan•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Exits following scary collision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...