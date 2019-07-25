Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Rehab stint on tap
Lucroy (nose) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Friday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lucroy has been on the 7-day injured list since suffering a concussion and broken nose July 8 against the Astros, but he'll take a step in the right direction Friday. The Angels have yet to disclose the length of his trip to the minors, but he figures to remain on the shelf at least until the beginning of August.
