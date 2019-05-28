Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Lucroy (illness) is starting behind the plate and batting sixth Tuesday versus the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lucroy was scratched from Monday's lineup due to a stomach illness, but he's apparently good to go after the day off. The 32-year-old is slashing .286/.375/.607 with five home runs and 11 RBI in 16 games since the start of May.

